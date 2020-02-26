Resident Evil 3 Remake Footage Confirms New And Returning Gameplay Features

With Resident Evil 3 now little more than a month away from release, Capcom has decided the time is right to start ramping up hype for the long-awaited remake.

Come the spring, fans of the iconic survival horror franchise will once again revisit Raccoon City to in order to shepherd another still-living soul to safety, all while being forced to deal with a menagerie of terrifying (some of which are just outright gross) abominations created by the Umbrella Corporation. Nemesis, of course, is the primary threat that former S.T.A.R.S. member Jill Valentine will encounter, but even run of the mill zombies should be considered a threat to her survival, especially when there are entire hordes of them to wade through.

Thankfully, Capcom has made sure to account for the enemy’s increased number by bestowing Jill with a number of core abilities that Leon and Claire never had access to, chief among them being a handy dodge mechanic. We’ve known since the remake’s initial announcement that the feature would be returning from the original, but new gameplay released yesterday has revealed a number of changes to the system.

Resident Evil 3 Screenshots Show More Of The Campaign 1 of 19

Click to skip



































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As shown above, Jill will have access to two forms of evasive manoeuvre, a dodge roll and sidestep. More interestingly, however, is the inclusion of what appears to be a time-slowing mechanic whenever the player dodges within a specific window. Multiple times during the footage can a visual effect signalling a perfect dodge be seen, allowing Jill to better and more accurately reposition for a follow-up attack. Elsewhere, we’re also provided with several examples of Jill using environmental hazards to thin the herd, so to speak, either by shooting conveniently-placed explosive barrels or traps. Neat.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, with a pre-release demo scheduled to arrive before then. Impressed with what you see? Be sure to let us know your thoughts on these latest developments in the usual place below!