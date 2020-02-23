Terrifying New Enemy Revealed For Resident Evil 3 Remake

I’ve been playing some of the classic Resident Evil games lately. They’re still a lot of fun, but two decades on from their original release, they’re not really scary anymore. Sure, it’s tense when you hear the boom of the Nemesis’ footsteps pursuing you, but it’s difficult to get too many chills from monsters on which you can count the polygons. But the newer titles prove that Capcom can still deliver the goods. Resident Evil 7 in VR was absolutely terrifying and Mr. X in Resident Evil 2 Remake quickly became an iconic villain. And now, it seems that Resident Evil 3 Remake will continue the trend.

A bunch of new screenshots have been released this weekend showing Jill Valentine facing off against the titular Nemesis. But while he’ll provide a constant threat, it seems that there might be some even more horrifying villains. Don’t believe us? Just check out the pictures below, which show Jill battling what seems to be some kind of albino mutant frog-monster:

The current thinking is that these are the remade versions of the Hunter Gammas, amphibian-based B.O.Ws created from human DNA being bonded with a fertilized frog egg (plus a sprinkling of good ol’ T-Virus). In the original game, they looked a bit goofy. Now? Well, let’s just say I’ll be keeping a couple of flame rounds in reserve just in case I run into any of these in a dark corridor.

Their new design is, quite frankly, gross. They look diseased, with eyes that resemble pus-filled cysts and a Tremors-like four-way jaw that’s honestly pretty monstrous. On top of that, we haven’t even heard what they sound like. Capcom’s teams usually do an excellent job with sound effects, so I’m sure that this thing will be making sounds every bit as disgusting as it looks in Resident Evil 3.