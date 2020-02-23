New Resident Evil 3 Remake Screenshots Show Off Jill And Nemesis

With Resident Evil 3‘s April launch date just around the corner, it’s safe to say that fan excitement for the much anticipated project has begun to reach fever pitch. Indeed, while Capcom is busy putting the finishing touches to their upcoming survival horror title, the Japanese company has now released some brand new screenshots to help whet our blood-drenched appetites.

Specifically, the new screenshots feature the iconic big bad Nemesis, as well as one of Resident Evil 3‘s most beloved protagonists, Jill Valentine, set against a backdrop of raging fire, with what looks like a shotgun thrown in for good measure, too. Eagle-eyed gamers may also spot that these images have been pulled straight from gameplay, which explains why they may not look quite as sharp as some of the previous trailers and screenshots we’ve seen lately.

Furthermore, these screenshots appear to be captured by gaming outlet GamerGen – if you look closely you may notice the watermark on each image – which suggests that a preview build of the game could potentially be ready for the press soon. If this is true, then a new trailer could also possibly release alongside the previews, which will reveal additional gameplay footage as well. However, this is yet to be officially confirmed by Capcom, but it’s very possible, no?

With a Nemesis who’ll allegedly be even scarier than Resident Evil 2‘s Mr. X, some creepy fan favourite enemies making their return, as well as multiple maps for their multiplayer-centric experience Resistance, it’s clear that Capcom’s Resident Evil 3 remake could well be the blood-stained gift that keeps on giving. Long story short: we can’t wait to get our mitts on it!

Speaking of which, you’ll be able to get your hands on the forthcoming horror title when it lurches onto PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on April 3rd. Which really isn’t too far off now.