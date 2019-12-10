Resident Evil 3 Remake Pre-Orders Now Live; Collector’s Edition Revealed

At only a few hours – officially, at least – old, Capcom’s long-awaited Resident Evil 3 remake is already shaping up to be everything fans have been hoping for.

But then, is that really surprising? This year’s reimagining of Resident Evil 2 is, after all, considered to be one of the best ever released in the iconic survival horror franchise and it goes without saying that its successor is going to be held to the same high standards. Whether Jill’s dramatic battle against Umbrella’s Nemesis programme can ultimately trump Leon and Claire’s own tale of survival remains to be seen, but from what we’ve glimpsed so far, the latter certainly has every chance of being superior.

Capcom assuredly still has plenty more to reveal on that front in the weeks and months ahead, of course, but one announcement its already seen fit to make is something collectors will undoubtedly want to take note of. Before we get into unpacking all of this particular special edition’s various contents, check it out for yourselves via the gallery below.

Currently, the Collector’s Edition is only available at US retailer GameStop, so, barring any further announcements from Capcom, fans intending to import from overseas can expect to pay an even higher premium over an already hefty $179.99 price tag. As for what comes in the box, the contents are as follows.

S.T.A.R.S. Item Box Packaging

Raccoon City Double-Sided Map

11″ Jill Valentine Figure

Digital Double Album Soundtrack

Collector’s Artbook

Physical Copy of Resident Evil 3

Pre-orders for both Collector’s and Standard editions of the game are available now and, regardless of which version you ultimately decide to settle on, you’ll receive a Classic Costume Pack download code that, as the name suggests, includes alternate costumes for Jill and Carlos based on their original outfits.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3rd, 2020, for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you’ve yet to see the highly anticipated remake in action, check it out over here.