New Resident Evil 3 Remake Gameplay Confirms Return Of A Popular Feature

In case you hadn’t heard, Resident Evil 3‘s long-awaited return is officially happening.

Akin to this year’s fantastic Resident Evil 2, Capcom has confirmed plans to follow up one of 2019’s best games with yet another gorgeous-looking remake. A retelling of Jill Valentine’s nightmarish struggle to escape Raccoon City in its final hours is scheduled to arrive in spring 2020 and, judging purely on the initial trailers we’ve seen so far, fans of the survival horror franchise are in for a treat come release day.

Clearly confident in the quality of its upcoming installment, Capcom has wasted no time in sharing further details for the title, including a first-look at gameplay. The footage, while admittedly brief, can be seen above and, besides providing another look at the zombie-infested city, reveals the return of a popular feature.

Resident Evil 3 Remake Screenshots 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Moments before the zombie shuffling towards Jill manages to grab hold and sink their teeth in for a quick snack, the S.T.A.R.S. officer performs what appears to be a dodge. That seemingly insignificant revelation will be delightful news for fans, who have been hoping that Capcom would bring the beloved feature back from the classic-era original. In that, Jill was able to use such manoeuvres as a reliable means of not only evading rank and file undead but the dreaded Nemesis, too.

The reveal not only implies that players will, once again, be able to outwit the mutated Tyrant but have a number of tools – besides running – available to help them do so. Just more proof that Capcom knows exactly what it’s doing with these revisits, then, and we can’t wait to see more over the coming months.

Resident Evil 3 releases April 3rd for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.