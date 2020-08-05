As promised yesterday, Epic Games has rolled out Fortnite‘s latest patch across all platforms, bringing with it a welcome serving of new content.

The headline attraction for v13.40, of course, is the addition of drivable cars. You won’t find any grossly overpowered, weaponized vehicles of mass destruction here, either (RIP, B.R.U.T.E.), as these four-wheeled speedsters exist solely to facilitate travel around Apollo Island. With that said, we wouldn’t advise trying to hitchhike a ride from a stranger – you’ll more than likely get run over as a result and that does hurt.

Anyway, Joy Ride adds four different cars for you to choose from, each of which comes with their own pros and cons. They are as follows:

Whiplash

Mudflap

Prevalent

OG Bear

As you’d expect of their real-world counterparts, the Whiplash and Prevalent are fast, responsive and fuel-efficient. Naturally, due to their lightweight nature, neither supercar can handle taking much damage, but that’s where the OG Bear and Mudflap come in. Both can take massive amounts of damage before going up in flames, though demand frequent refuelling at gas stations as a compromise. Should you find yourself stranded out in the sticks, any readily available gas cans can be used to fill up at the nearest station.

As for where you’re most likely to find an unclaimed vehicle, spawn points appear to be semi-random in every match, with only a maximum of 10 being available at one time. Our advice would be to check named locations and gas stations to up your chances of finding one unattended. It’s worth noting, of course, that the latter will assuredly become a hotbed for player activity in Fortnite over the next few weeks, so keep your wits about you.

Good luck, and drive safe!