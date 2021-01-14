How To Find The Crashed Predator Ship In Fortnite

Fortnite‘s inevitable crossover with 20th Century Fox’s Predator franchise is finally underway, it seems.

Yesterday, Epic Games rolled out the battle royale’s latest patch across all platforms, in turn making several changes to Apollo Island. Efficient as always, it hasn’t taken long for fans to discover the arrival of what appears to be a downed spacecraft and one that lies suspiciously empty, at that. Environmental decoration such as this is rarely (if ever) introduced without rhyme or reason, of course, and so it is that the UFO’s inclusion has been accompanied by several new challenges for players to complete.

As is typically the case of limited-time, season-exclusive quests such as these, most steps require waiting several weeks to unlock, though it is possible to get started now on part one. To do so, you’ll need to pay the Stealthy Stronghold point of interest a visit. Either by making your way there on foot or by dropping directly from the Battle Bus, head to the location’s upper-left corner and look for the ship depicted below.

Upon finding the pod, your efforts will be rewarded with a badge as well as completion of the first Predator challenge. Several medkits spread around the map can also be collected and unlock a special spray upon finding them all. Similarly to Deadpool, Aquaman and Wolverine in previous seasons, the Predator skin will only be added to your wardrobe once Epic makes the final step available, so keep checking back every week for further updates.

The Predator joins The Walking Dead‘s Michonne & Daryl, The Mandalorian‘s Din Djarin and God of War‘s Kratos as a guest character in Fortnite Season 5, with no doubt many more to come. Let us know in the usual place below, though, which world famous hunters you think should be added next.