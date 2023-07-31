‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ fans call for ‘FNAF Plus’ spinoff to be cancelled

Over on Twitter, now dubbed X, the hashtags #FirePhilMorg and #CancelFNAFPLUSFromFanverse are trending. For those wondering what FNAF Plus is, it’s a fan-made reimagining of Scott Cawthon’s popular horror video game from 2014. This time around, Cawthon isn’t helming the project, as that duty falls upon Phisnom, a 24-year-old Chilean animator and game developer. But fans are campaigning to get Five Nights at Freddy’s Plus canceled after Phisnom condoned inappropriate behavior from members of his fanbase.

A FNAF fan by the name of Alex (who is a minor, according to several Twitter/X users), began receiving death threats and gore videos after calling FNAF Plus “boring.” This cycle of abuse lasted for hours, resulting in hashtags trending, emails being sent to Cawthon to defend Alex and call out Phisnom, and threats to remove FNAF Plus from the fanverse.

Hours after the ordeal began, Phisnom finally uploaded a so-called ‘apology,’ which turned out to be nothing more than a “rick-roll” (a prank), then followed that disrespectful tweet with half-baked sincerity and little remorse for how his toxic fanbase had acted. Many onlookers feel as though Phisnom was merely backtracking on his ignorance in a last-ditch attempt to save his skin from the threat of redundancy and unemployment.

Is anyone actually going to fall for this half assed shit after everything else today, you know he is only doing this because #CancelFNAFPLUSFromFanverse is trending https://t.co/wKIw5YdzIn — SillyHours (@chicanerytime) July 31, 2023

Creating a fake apology and joking about your fans sending people death threats and gore is genuinely disgusting stuff. This isn't even a toxic gimmick anymore, it's just asshole behavior. https://t.co/j8B39JzuPA — Daily Popgoes (@DailyPopgoes) July 31, 2023

Even in Phisnom’s supposedly ‘real’ and ‘serious’ apology, he doesn’t actually use the word ‘sorry’ in any context, nor does he take responsibility for the actions of his community. He seemingly brushes the whole situation under the proverbial rug.

Jokes aside, sending people gore and death threats is completely inexcusable behavior and I obviously don't support this at all.



I don't consider anyone that would do this to be a fan of me.



So let me know who they are, and I WILL block them and ban them from my community. https://t.co/bNo4htc5EV — phil 🔞 (@phisnom) July 31, 2023

And that wasn’t enough for the FNAF fanbase, who still feel as if Phisnom should be reprimanded for his ignorance by forceful removal from both the fanverse as a whole and the development of FNAF Plus in the foreseeable future. Fans believe he should either be replaced or the spin-off should be canceled altogether, whichever hurts more.

And it might be very cut-throat of the FNAF fans, but they do seem to have plenty of ammo to keep fighting Phisnom until Scott Cawthon finally takes action. Scott has neglected to comment on the situation, but we will keep you updated if he should make a statement.

In the meantime, at least we have the live-action FNAF movie to look forward to.