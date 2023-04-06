When it comes to iconic games, one series has stood the test of time and is now ready to jump into a completely new realm. That series is Five Nights at Freddy’s.

For the first time, this story is headed away from the computer screen and onto the big screen as Blumhouse has produced the first movie inspired by this franchise. A FNAF film is something that fans have been waiting for a long time. Fortunately, it’s almost here.

If you’re eager to catch this movie and looking to plan your schedule around its release, here is all that you need to know about when you can see the movie for the first time.

When does the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie release?

Image via Scott Cawthon

The Five Nights at Freddy’s film will arrive late in 2023 as promised and at the time of writing this is scheduled to land in theaters on Oct. 27.

For fans of the franchise, this should come as great news as it means you won’t be waiting all that long to see this unique story bought to the big screen. However, this is the film industry and with months of wait still to go, this date could change.

Fortunately, there is more good news for those hoping to catch the movie on its day of release. Blumhouse won’t only be putting Five Nights at Freddy’s into theaters, but it will release on the streaming service Peacock on the very same day.

This means you won’t need to leave the house to catch the movie on Oct. 27, instead, you can park up on the couch and enjoy this one from home.

For now, this is all of the information available regarding the film’s release. If anything changes this article will be updated to reflect the new information.