Fortnite X Batman Crossover Confirmed, Reveal Coming Tomorrow

One corker of an event is inbound to Fortnite in the near future.

Following a number of leaks earlier this week pointing to a collaboration between the battle royale and DC’s Batman, Epic Games has confirmed their accuracy via Twitter and other social media sites. What’s to be included in the highly-anticipated crossover, you ask? Frustratingly, the developer has declined to provide any further details beyond a teaser image and confirmation of when audiences can expect to learn more.

A full reveal is booked-in to be released on YouTube tomorrow, September 21st, but it’s not currently known whether the countdown is for a special stream from Epic or just a straightforward trailer. As for the seemingly strange decision to have an event’s potential start date land on a Saturday, any fan of the Dark Knight can provide an answer to that query. September 21st is Batman Day and this year, the celebratory occasion is extra special, as it marks the 80th anniversary of the Caped Crusader’s original debut in DC comics.

Thanks to the relentless efforts of data miners, too, we already know some of the ways in which Fortnite players will be marking the occasion. Check out the gallery below for a sneak peek:

In regards to how Battle Island regulars will go about getting their hands on Batman’s billion-dollar armory is another matter entirely, though if past events of this ilk have taught us anything, both gadgets will be part of some type of Limited-Time mode complete with special challenges to complete. At the very least, many are expecting Season X’s Rift Zones – strange time-bending anomalies that alter the landscape – to play a role in the event, with Gotham City potentially primed to replace Fortnite‘s own Tilted Town for its duration.

Sound exciting? Of course it does. It’s Batman. Stay tuned for the full scoop tomorrow.