Fortnite Is Getting A Batman Crossover Event

Fortnite players will soon have access to a brand new crossover event. Thanks to the latest efforts of data miner Lucas7yoshi, none other than DC’s Batman will be making the jump to Battle Island in the near future. While we’re not exactly sure when this particular collaboration is due to go live, the most likely ETA will be September 21st, otherwise celebrated as Batman Day by the Caped Crusader’s followers.

As for what fans can expect from Epic’s latest partnership, leaked assets discovered by way of today’s v10.30 patch suggest that the Dark Knight, as well as his nemesis the Joker, will be represented via some form of a new Limited-Time Mode. In it, two awesome-looking gadgets will be available to players, both of which you can check out via the gallery and descriptions below.

Explosive Batarang

Batman’s Batarang. Homes in on players and sticks to walls. Explodes if it detects enemies in proximity.

Batman Grapnel Gun

Pull yourself towards a target location and then deploy the Bat Cape!

In addition to the above, Lucas claims that a host of new skins will be available as part of the celebrations, which will likely be unlocked either via the in-game Fortnite store or by completing various challenges in an upcoming new Rift Zone said to transform Tilted Town into none other than Gotham City itself.

The full list of challenges is as follows:

Deal damage to opponents with an Explosive Batarang

Light up different Bat Signals outside of Gotham City

Use a Batman Grapnel Gun in different matches

Defuse Joker gas canisters found in different named locations

Deal any damage to opponents within 30 seconds of using a Batman Grapnel Gun

Light a Bat Signal, use a Batman Grapnel Gun and deal any damage with an Explosive Batarang

Sounds amazing, right? We certainly think so and will be keeping close tabs on the goings-on in Battle Island for the foreseeable future. If precedence has taught us anything, it’s that big discoveries in Fortnite‘s files such as these usually have a habit of hitting the live game in a matter of days. Stay tuned for more.