Fans patiently awaiting the conclusion of Fortnite‘s current content drought will soon find themselves inundated with new goodies.

At the tail end of last month, developer Epic Games released a statement to fans confirming that Chapter 2, Season 2 is on course to arrive soon, but not before a special event to close out the current season. As it turns out, this latest limited-time occasion has been revealed to be the latest in a long line of extravagant crossovers with Hollywood, with this particular partnership involving comic book giant DC. Players of the hugely popular battle royale witnessed Batman stage a takeover of Battle Island (may it rest in peace) back in Season X, of course, but who’s inbound this time?

Well, considering that the imminent release of Birds of Prey is almost upon us, we imagine you’ve already sussed out the answer. Joker’s partner in crime Harley Quinn will soon be invading the shores of Apollo Island and, as usual, data miners have wasted no time in digging up any and all details they can find, including potential skins and other cosmetics. Yes, you too, will soon have the chance to dress up as Quinn herself.

Check out the leaked skins below, courtesy of Twitter user Hypex:

Fortnite X Birds Of Prey Event Harley Quinn Skin And Challenges Leaked

Once the update goes live, players can pick up the colorful new skin from Fortnite‘s in-game store which, incidentally, comes with an alternate style that must be unlocked through play. Five challenges in total can be completed to unlock some neat new rewards, though only three are required to unlock the additional Harley Quinn style.

They’re as follows:

Place top 30 in Solos, Duos, or Squads

Place top 20 in Solos, Duos, or Squads

Place top 10 in Solos, Duos, or Squads

Hit weak points

Deal damage with Pickaxes to opponents

Two different pickaxes are also up for grabs and can be unlocked without prior purchase by ticking off all of the above, which should go live later this week, February 7th. We expect an official announcement (likely accompanied by a trailer) for Fortnite‘s Birds of Prey event over the next 48 hours, so stay tuned.