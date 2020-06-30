Fortnite Could Be Getting A Captain America Skin Soon

Fortnite fans could soon find themselves able to dress up as the First Avenger in-game if the latest leaks are to be believed.

As discovered by data miners following the release of patch v13.20 for the battle royale, several references not only to Captain America himself, but various other items and cosmetics directly linked to the character have been unearthed, making it highly likely that America’s greatest patriot is headed to Apollo Island sometime in the near future. Multiple references to Cap’s iconic shield (H/T, FortniteInsider) have been found in files added alongside the update, with one particular string noting that the accessory will be equipable as either purely cosmetic Back Bling and/or a fully-functional pickaxe.

Sadly, as of writing, it appears as if data miners have yet to find or publish any images of the items in question, though emails sent out by Epic Games as part of Fortnite‘s support-a-creator program heavily imply that the star-spangled warrior could be making an appearance on July 4th to coincide with Independence Day celebrations. “A Hero Arrives – A mighty arrival is coming to [the] item shop this week. Stay tuned,” reads the teaser, more or less heralding the superhero’s arrival.

Go Behind The Scenes Of All Your Favorite MCU Films 1 of 54

Click to skip









































































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Assuming all of the above proves accurate, then, you’ll need to have some spare V-Bucks to spend in Fortnite‘s shop to replicate Captain America’s likeness, though it’s not just Marvel getting representation in Chapter 2. DC’s Aquaman was revealed as Season 3’s guest star earlier this month, with players able to unlock the Justice League member’s costume via the completion of several challenges, similarly to how Deadpool’s outfit was obtained last season.

As always, we’ll be sure to keep you posted as and when Fortnite‘s next crossover event kicks off, so stay tuned!