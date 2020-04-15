Fortnite fans may have to wait a little longer than expected for the battle royale’s seasonal refresh, but Epic Games is making sure not to leave players wanting for content over the next few weeks and beyond. Chapter 2 Season 3 is now penned to launch sometime in June, so if Apollo Island won’t be undergoing any extensive changes in the near future, just what, exactly, do regulars have to look forward to?

While the developer has yet to specify what it plans to deliver over the next couple of months, dataminers once again appear to have beaten them to the punch, so to speak. Marvel’s Deadpool, it seems, is soon to be joined by a number of his fellow mutants in-game. Check out some of the leaked cosmetics, featuring iconic characters such as Cable, Domino and Psylocke, below.

Fortnite Leak Reveals New Deadpool And X-Force Skins 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for how you’ll go about unlocking these neat new additions to your wardrobe, it’s not yet known, though the answer will likely be one of two options. Either Epic will make the outfits unlockable through play for Battle Pass owners or players will be required to buy them for real money via Fortnite‘s in-game store. There’s a chance, too, that the X-Force members will be part of an upcoming limited-time mode akin to that provided as a tie-in for Thanos’ return last year, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

As for those that have yet to obtain Deadpool’s existing costume in Fortnite Chapter 2, you can head through here for our in-depth guide on how to complete the various challenges set by the foul-mouthed hero, including the extra steps required to acquire an alternate maskless version.

We expect official word concerning Deadpool’s fellow colleagues in a future announcement to arrive soon, so stay tuned.