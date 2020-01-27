Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 Map Changes May’ve Leaked

Fortnite fans have had to wait longer than usual for the battle royale’s next major update.

At the tail end of last year, developer Epic Games outlined planned changes to the existing content model. Rather than deliver new seasons on a tri-monthly basis, Chapter 2‘s first follow-up expansion would be extended to four months. That being the case, players regularly skydiving onto Apollo Island have been greeted with largely the same static experience for a period much longer than usually expected.

Whether or not the new direction has ultimately ended up as a blessing or curse for the popular title is, of course, subjective, but not even the most casual of Fortnite players is going to say no to new content now, are they? Whether you’ve grown tired of Chapter 2 or have yet to see everything it has to offer, Epic finally confirmed last week when to expect Season 2’s arrival. February 20th is the official start date but if you just can’t wait until then, it looks as if the usual deluge of leaks has already commenced. New images to have surfaced on 4Chan claim to reveal several changes coming to Apollo Island in a few week’s time.

Check out the unverified leak in question below:

You’d be forgiven for thinking, of course, that the blurred map image is simply that of Chapter 2 Season 1’s current iteration, but there are a few key differences to note. Power Plant and Slurpy Swamp (Northeast and Southwest respectively) appear to have undergone some semblance of change, with the presence of fluorescent fumes surrounding the former perhaps suggesting a meltdown of the plant’s reactors is imminent. Slurpy Swamp, on the other hand, looks to have expanded well beyond its current boundaries in Season 2.

This is all strictly speculation, of course, and it remains to be seen whether the 4Chan leak is even genuine. In the meantime, though, feel free to let us know what changes you’re hoping to see in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 below!