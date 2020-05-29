Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Has Been Delayed Again

Fortnite fans eager to sink their teeth into a new season of content next week will have to wait a little longer than expected.

Earlier today, Epic Games confirmed that the battle royale’s third season since transitioning to Chapter 2 will now arrive one week later than the previously advertised June 4th. Not too much added time in this instance, then, though with Season 2 having already outstayed its welcome by two months, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if longtime fans have grown weary of the content drought and taken a break in the interim.

The current secret agent theme had, after all, originally been planned to vacate Apollo Island back in April, so it stands to reason that the Battle Bus hasn’t been filling as swiftly as usual. It’s not all bad news, though. In an attempt to soften the blow of Season 3’s extended delay, Epic confirms that a new one-time-only event – The Device – is scheduled to kick off next weekend.

You’ll be able to check it out for yourselves beginning June 6th, though spaces will apparently be limited, so be sure to show up 30 minutes or so beforehand in order to secure a spot for the mysterious occasion.

As for those still making steady progress through the existing Battle Pass, you now have an additional seven days to get everything ticked off in time for the changeover, and that includes everything related to Marvel’s Deadpool. If you’ve yet to unlock the mutant’s iconic costume in-game, we’ve put together a handy guide to help nudge you in the right direction over here.

Assuming there are no further delays, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 kicks off on June 11th.