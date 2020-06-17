Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 Now Live, Patch Notes Reveal Tons Of Changes

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is here at long last, but has it been worth the wait? Considering the patch is merely a few hours old, players of the battle royale will no doubt need some time yet to reach a conclusion on that front, though at the very least, it appears as if Epic Games has done its very best to avoid any criticisms attributed to a dearth of content.

Indeed, the suitably-named Splash Down brings with it a deluge of content and features for fans to enjoy, not least a brand new map to explore. Following the natural disaster that engulfed Apollo Island over the weekend, all that now remains of the once whole landmass has been fractured into multiple islets, with survivors now required to board helicopters and seafaring vessels in order to cross the larger bodies of water.

But that’s not all. Accompanying the above, as always, is the usual armory refresh, some slick new wheels to test drive – if you can find a road that isn’t submerged underwater – and the odd ability to unlock and customize your very own umbrella with, screenshots of which you can find via the gallery below.

But wait, there’s still more!

Similarly to Deadpool serving as the poster child for Chapter 2 Season 2, another superhero has risen from the ocean’s depths to join the fun. We are, of course, referring to DC’s Aquaman and yes, you definitely can unlock an exclusive skin bearing his likeness by completing a series of limited-time challenges. As of writing, only one of these is currently available and we’ve put together a guide to help you on your way to obtaining the costume as soon as it drops later in the season.

Had a fair few hours to explore what Fortnite‘s new season has to offer? Share your early impressions in the usual place below!