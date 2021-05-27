First Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Hints Tease An Alien Invasion

Fortnite players are being primed for an alien invasion, it seems. With just a few weeks to go until the next part in the battle royale’s ongoing story unfolds, fans have been waiting with bated breath for even the slightest clue from Epic Games regarding what Season 7 will entail, a mystery that comes closer to being solved today thanks to a series of official teasers.

As reported by SypherPK over on YouTube, several content creators have started receiving bundles in the mail containing an old-school portable DVD player. The discs inserted in each of these are different and, when played, appear to depict various nondescript real-world locations. Sypher’s, for example, is labeled “They’re Coming” and adopts a format similar to found footage films. In it, a strange symbol in a forest clearing – clearly playing on the crop circle trope – can be seen from above, the shape of which mimics a sign painted on walls and other surfaces in-game.

Interestingly, the developer claims it has no knowledge of the packages being distributed and isn’t responsible for them, though this is likely just part of the marketing campaign to build hype for what’s to come.

Speaking of, Epic CCO Donald Mustard has joined in on the conspiracy theme by swapping his usual Twitter header for one containing the very same logo, perhaps suggesting that Season 6’s successor will feature a meta twist in which even the studio pretends not to know what’s unfolding. Whatever happens, it’s probably safe to assume that the upcoming refresh will be futuristic in nature and, as always, be introduced via a limited-time event prior to full launch.

We’ll keep you abreast of any developments as and when they occur, but until then, subscribers to Fortnite‘s premium Crew service can look forward to a brand new loot drop next week expected to contain skins based on Marvel’s Loki and Thor. See here for all the details.