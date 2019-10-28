Halloween is just around the corner and like clockwork, the gruesome celebrations are in full swing everywhere you look. Well almost everywhere, at least.

Fortnite players are still waiting on tenterhooks to discover just what it is that Epic Games has planned for the holiday and the wait is almost over. No doubt needing to recover after rolling out the battle royale’s biggest update to date, the developer has only a matter of days to provide whatever goodies it has in-store for trick or treaters and thankfully, a date has officially been set. Come October 29th, Apollo island will celebrate its first Halloween.

What will the event entail, you ask? That’s being kept under wraps until tomorrow, but you can check out the teaser below and start speculating to your heart’s content.

Fortnite Chapter 2's 'Fortnitemares' Halloween Event Teased 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

“Face your fears,” reads the image’s accompanying flavor text on Twitter which, given the occasion, could allude to absolutely anything. Zombies? Ghosts? Vampires? Any and all of the mythical monsters could have a part to play in whatever Epic has brewing in its cauldron and, if there’s one thing we do know, it’s that players will be chasing a bevvy of suitably-themed cosmetic rewards throughout the event’s duration.

Whether said ghoulish outfits and trinkets will be obtained via the repeated play of a Limited-Time Mode or by other means entirely remains to be seen, but you can expect at least some new gear to be obtainable through gameplay. The remainder, as usual, will be purchasable only via Fortnite‘s in-game store with V-Bucks. Whatever the format, we’ll have a full breakdown of the event ready for your viewing pleasure from the get-go tomorrow, so be sure to check back.

For an early look at some of the cosmetics coming to Fortnite Chapter 2 for Halloween, see here.