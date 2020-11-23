Fortnite Confirms Galactus Event Start Date With New Teaser

Epic Games has finally set a date for what’s shaping up to be Fortnite‘s biggest limited time event yet.

Ever since Season 4: Nexus War kicked off back in August, Marvel supervillain Galactus has been slowly but surely making his way towards Apollo Island, with the sole aim of devouring everything in sight. Indeed, thanks to revelations made by previous crossover comics, it appears as if the battle royale’s idyllic setting is something of a delicacy for the world eater, and he’ll seemingly stop at nothing to have a taste.

Fortunately, a band of superheroes led by Thor have spent the last several weeks preparing for Galactus’ arrival and fans now know when the final battle will commence. Confirming the date over on Twitter with some excellently stylistic art work featuring Iron Man, Epic says that all will be revealed next month, on December 1st.

We can save the Island if we work together. This is our last chance. 12.1.20 4 PM ET pic.twitter.com/Tyz3dml6rc — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 22, 2020

As for what’s to be expected from this upcoming affair, we wouldn’t even dare to hazard a guess, though recent findings by data miners certainly suggest that it will be an occasion not to be missed. While their encrypted nature means it’s impossible to discern what’s inside, the size of compressed assets added with last week’s routine patch – twice as big as those used for last year’s black hole event – has led many to conclude that the Nexus War will end with a bang.

It goes without saying, then, that we’ll be waiting with bated breath to see what comes to pass on December 1st, and it’ll be interesting to learn whether players will have any direct influence over the outcome of Galactus’ invasion. Fortnite Season 4 will come to a close either way, but will its successor feature an overabundance of Marvel-themed content? We’ll just have to wait and see.