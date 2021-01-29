Fortnite Director May Be Teasing A G.I. Joe Crossover

Fortnite is on course to welcome even more characters from wider pop culture to its shores, it would seem.

Over on Twitter, Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard has made a few alterations to his personal profile including his current location. Instead of the usual real-world US state of North Carolina (where Epic is based), Mustard’s whereabouts are now listed as “Arashikage Clan.” For folks not familiar with the name, it belongs to a sect of ancient ninjas based in Japan whose expertly-trained members play key roles in the central conflict between G.I. Joe and terrorist organization Cobra. Two of the group’s most recognizable students are Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow and it could well be this pair that ultimately shows up on Apollo Island.

Considering ninjas are known for their ability to blend in and are often depicted as mercenaries-for-hire, it goes without saying that both aforementioned warriors would fit right in with Season 5’s overarching hunter theme.

This is, of course, all speculation, though it certainly isn’t the first time Mustard has teased future content via the use of social media, so this is as close to a confirmation as we’ll get without Epic coming right out and making the collaboration official.

As for when you can expect G.I. Joe and his comrades to show up, your guess is as good as ours. With this week’s Fortnite update already deployed, the next earliest opportunity would be as part of a patch on Wednesday, February 4th, but we’ll just have to wait and see. Whatever the case, Hasbro’s franchise will be rubbing shoulders with a host of other guests including Din Djarin, Kratos, Master Chief and the Predator. The latter of these requires unlocking and you can head through here for our in-depth guide on how to do so.