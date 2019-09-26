Fortnite’s B.R.U.T.E. Mechs Are Malfunctioning And Fans Couldn’t Be Happier

The bane of many a Fortnite players’ existence appears to have finally reached its end today.

The battle royale, which will soon enter its 11th season, introduced a brand new vehicle, the B.R.U.T.E. mech, with Season X: Out of Time, and…let’s just say that early impressions weren’t pretty. In fact, ever since players first witnessed the lumbering metal monstrosities air-dropping onto Battle Island, calls for its removal have been rife. Despite being keenly aware of the fallout, Epic Games refrained from outright removing the problematic war machine, opting instead, to implement a series of nerfs and changes to make its dominance of the battlefield less prevalent.

Unsurprisingly, such compromises did little to quell the outrage among fans but now, finally, it appears as if the developer has had a change of heart. Following on from an image leaked earlier this week showing what appeared to be a virus infecting the B.R.U.T.E. army, players have begun reporting a strange phenomenon. You can check out the clip over on Reddit via the link below.

New Fortnite Leak Suggests Controversial B.R.U.T.E. Mech Is Being Removed 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Now, I know what you’re thinking – that this malfunction is little more than an isolated incident caused by a bug, but no – the end truly is nigh for Season X’s most-hated feature. Unsurprisingly, fans on social media have rejoiced over the in-universe virus doing its work and eradicating the B.R.U.T.E. from existence, but it remains to be seen whether this anomaly is meant to be a permanent fixture.

This close to the arrival of a new season, Epic often teases what’s next via miniature events such as these, and there’s every chance that the ‘virus’ could be cured in some manner. That’s an unlikely outcome, of course, but this latest development is clearly part of a bigger picture. For now, though, we, along with the entire Fortnite player base, will be celebrating the fireworks. Good riddance.