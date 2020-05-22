Fortnite To Host Full-Length Screening Of Iconic Christopher Nolan Film

There appears to be a great deal of overlap when it comes to the fandoms of Fortnite and Christopher Nolan.

That’s what Warner Bros. Pictures seems to believe, at least, as it’s recently been using Epic Games’ battle royale to market the acclaimed director’s work. A new trailer for Nolan’s next film following the terrific Dunkirk was debuted in Fortnite earlier this week which, besides showing off more of action thriller flick Tenet, left off with a special message.

The notice confirmed that one of Nolan’s previous works is due to get a full-length screening in-game later this summer that’ll be free for any and all players to watch if they so chose. And just which film is it, exactly, that’ll be airing? The announcement doesn’t say, though, at the risk of making myself look foolish, I’m going to go out on a limb and make the bold assumption that a certain DC hero will be involved.

Batman has, after all, already made an appearance on Apollo Island as part of a previous crossover event, with skins and other cosmetics based on his likeness being made directly purchasable. With superheroes already well represented in-game thanks to repeated partnerships with Marvel, it certainly makes sense for Epic to keep delivering more of the same and who knows, we could even eventually see some form of event to celebrate the release of DC’s recently announced Justice League Snyder Cut as a tie-in to follow the Dark Knight’s potential return.

A lot of ifs and buts there, no doubt, but right now, it’s certainly the most logical outcome based on what little we know so far. Other candidates for screening include the likes of Interstellar and perhaps Inception, though we’ll ultimately just have to wait and see.

Will you be attending Fortnite‘s special screening later this year? Let us know in the usual place below!