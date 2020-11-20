Watch: Fortnite Leak Reveals Venom Gameplay And Exclusive Emote

In case you hadn’t heard, Fortnite will be playing host to yet another very special guest in the near future.

Venom, Marvel’s beloved antihero designed by none other than Spawn creator Todd McFarlane, is due to make his debut in the battle royale within the next few days. If you just can’t wait until then to see how the symbiote looks in-game, however, data miners are, as always, here to help. A short clip shared by Skin-Tracker over on Twitter not only showcases Venom’s burly physique, but an exclusive new emote accompanying the costume, too.

Venom Gameplay with Built-in Emote! Still working on the YT video with both Variants etc. pic.twitter.com/ECFRY41n6M — Skin-Tracker (@SkinTrackerCom) November 18, 2020

Every Marvel Skin Revealed For Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for how one goes about getting their hands on this particularly exciting wardrobe addition, the only method currently available involves participating in Fortnite‘s ongoing Super Series competition.

To take part, players need simply choose the ‘Compete’ option in-game via the main menu and locate the Venom Cup. Once the event is live in your region, you and another teammate will battle against a series of opponents in duos matches using a format similar to that of Operation: Knockout. It’s worth noting, though, that these tournaments require pre-made groups and cannot be filled via matchmaking. What’s more, Epic accounts must be level 30 or higher and have 2-factor authentication to be eligible.

Following Venom Cup’s conclusion, the final leg of Fortnite‘s Super Series, a $1 million Super Cup, is due to take place shortly before the conclusion of Season 4: Nexus War. Speaking of which, recent leaks suggest that a final in-game affair to rival that of last year’s headline-grabbing black hole event is rumored to kick off within a matter of days. See here for everything we know so far.