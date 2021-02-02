New Fortnite Leak Teases Five Nights At Freddy’s Crossover For Season 5

Epic Games’ next planned crossover for Fortnite may have been let out of the bag a little early.

Over on Twitter, prolific data miner HYPEX believes they’ve stumbled upon a collection of audio and text files pointing to an upcoming collaboration with the indie horror series Five Nights At Freddy’s. Created by Scott Cawthon back in 2014, the original budget title has quickly grown to become a mainstay of the horror genre in gaming and revolves around players surviving a series of night shifts while being assaulted on all fronts by killer animatronic animals led by the titular Freddy Fazbear.

While that might not sound like a particularly snug fit for Epic’s all-ages battle royale, it’s worth noting that Season 5 has welcomed the likes of the Predator and Terminator to Apollo Island already, so it looks like nothing is off the table at this point. What remains to be seen – assuming HYPEX’s hunch is correct – is whether Freddy and his fellow lunatic posse will be introduced as skins usable by players or strictly as NPCs only. If it’s the former, we imagine some tinkering will be required to make each outfit fit the player character model.

Whatever the outcome, see below for a look at the leaked assets in question:

Possible Fortnite x FNAF Collab, what do y'all think?https://t.co/7sKXlifpK6 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 31, 2021

Those eerie footsteps certainly sound reminiscent of game audio found in any FNAF title, then, and given the overarching hunter theme in Fortnite‘s current season, the connection makes sense. We’ll just have to wait and see, either way, but expect to learn more later this week alongside Wednesday’s patch.

In the meantime, if you’ve yet to unlock Zero Point‘s awesome-looking Predator premium skin, there’s still plenty of time left to tick off those Jungle Hunter challenges. See here for our guide.