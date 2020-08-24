Fortnite Leaks Hint At X-Men, Guardians Of The Galaxy Skins For Chapter 2 Season 4

While Epic Games has yet to fully pull back the curtain on Fortnite‘s next major update, all signs currently point to it being the battle royale’s biggest crossover yet, with Marvel. The comic book giant has loaned out various characters such as Deadpool and the Avengers in the past, of course, and it now seems as if superheroes from all corners of the franchise are coming together for one big blowout party with Chapter 2 Season 4.

You’ll have no doubt already seen the various leaks teasing Thor, but joining the Asgardian could be various members of the X-Men as well as the ragtag group of misfits otherwise known as Guardians of the Galaxy. Longtime fans will assuredly recall that Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord) has already been immortalized in Fortnite a while back with his own costume and now it looks as if some of his colleagues will be along shortly to hang out on Apollo Island.

According to details shared by prolific data miner HypeX, as well as YouTuber Tabor Hill, Season 4 will have an overarching Marvel theme and the viral sensation that is Groot will be just one of many skins that’ll be available either through gameplay or Fortnite‘s in-game store. Worth noting, however, is Tabor’s claim that these versions of popular characters will be stylized to look like their comic book counterparts rather than “realistic”, with Professor Xavier’s trusted pupil and friend, Storm, being specifically name-dropped as being included in the guest list.

Given how reliable both sources have been in the past, we wouldn’t at all be surprised to see everything mentioned above come to fruition, though it never hurts to be cautious, so until otherwise, we’d suggest taking everything with a pinch of salt until Epic says otherwise.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 goes live later this week, August 27th.