Fortnite Leak Confirms Thor Crossover For Chapter 2 Season 4

New leaks concerning Fortnite‘s imminent seasonal reset have finally confirmed what many had already suspected: that another of Marvel’s iconic characters is paying a visit to Apollo Island.

Thor, the mighty Asgardian warrior and wielder of the legendary Mjolnir, will headline Chapter 2 Season 4 when it launches at the end of this month, marking the third month on the trot that a comic book icon has done so. As for the cosmetics that fans can expect to earn from this particular crossover, it goes without saying that, at the very least, a skin bearing the hero’s likeness and hammer-shaped accessory will be up for grabs, though we’ll hold off on labelling those as guaranteed, at least until Epic Games comes forward to make everything official.

As for the leak itself, Twitter user FortTory spotted an advertisement for the upcoming update over on the Korean version of Nintendo’s eShop. The banner in question bears Marvel’s logo and a teaser for what Fortnite‘s version of Thor will look like. Check it out for yourself in the gallery down below.

In addition to the above, it’s worth noting, too, that an earlier leak appearing to show an unreleased collectable comic in the battle royale’s files not only depicts the God of Thunder, but other familiar faces from the Marvel universe, including Galactus. The world-devouring cosmic entity could well be making an appearance alongside the former as part of an event, then, though we’ll just have to wait and see.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 is expected to kick off next week, August 27th, so you can expect Epic to drop a trailer teasing what’s to come sooner rather than later.