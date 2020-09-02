Fortnite Players Pay Tribute To Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman In-Game

Last week marked the arrival of a new season in Fortnite. The so-called Nexus War represents the biggest crossover yet between Epic Games’ battle royale and Marvel, with not only a huge number of superheroes from the company’s extensive back catalogue making the visit to Apollo Island but several iconic locations, to boot. Sentinel Graveyards, Doom’s Domain and even the S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier are just some of the landmarks players can now visit in-game, but one, in particular, has struck a chord for many due to recent events.

The family of Black Panther lead Chadwick Boseman confirmed in a statement last week that the Hollywood star had passed away following a four-year battle with colon cancer. The shock announcement resulted in an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues alike over the weekend, many of whom had no idea Boseman was ill, as he had opted to keep the diagnosis a secret.

Fortnite fans wishing to pay their respects to the late actor have taken to making the Panther’s Prowl Point of Interest, a gigantic Panther statue situated near Misty Meadows, an unofficial memorial site, with Reddit user TheRazoredEdge sharing one particularly wholesome moment between themselves and another player, which you can check out here.

As depicted in the video over on Reddit, the pair, despite being enemies in-game, come to a mutual understanding not to attack each other beneath the impressive sculpture, communicating their intentions via emotes. Epic Games has clarified in recent comments that it, like most, wasn’t aware of Boseman’s ailing health when it was planning Season 4, so it remains to be seen if the landmark would have found its way in-game had Boseman passed prior to the update’s arrival.

A largely irrelevant ponderance, either way. If you experienced a similarly positive experience at Fortnite‘s new point of interest, though, feel free to share your story with us and others in the usual place below!