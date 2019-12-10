Fortnite Premiering Exclusive Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Scene On December 14th

Fortnite creator Epic Games and Disney are teaming up yet again to provide fans of the battle royale and Star Wars a special treat.

No, we’re not talking about another round of skins and cosmetics based on the popular sci-fi franchise but something arguably much, much more exclusive. In fact, those that wish to avoid a particularly nasty case of FOMO will want to make sure they’re geared up and already present at Apollo Island’s Risky Reels location on December 14th at 2 pm ET/11 am PT/7 pm GMT or, ideally, 30 minutes beforehand.

As to what you’ll be greeted with upon arrival, well, you’ve undoubtedly taken note of the headline already. Once the countdown timer hits zero, attendees will be treated to a first look at new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker footage. As to the scene’s contents and duration, Epic and Disney are, unsurprisingly, not divulging that info, though audiences can likely expect the clip to run for around a few minutes, tops.

As if this latest marriage of Fortnite and Star Wars wasn’t already guaranteed to be a massive publicity stunt, The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams himself is confirmed to be participating in the event. Whether the filmmaker’s involvement includes an in-game appearance with his personal avatar or simply as a pre-recorded message preceding the trailer’s debut remains to be seen, but we’ll ultimately find out either way within a matter of days.

Those unable (or unwilling) to make the screening later this week should worry not. In the unlikely event that Disney doesn’t make the footage available elsewhere following its airing in Fortnite, you can expect the internet to be flooded with fan reactions and recordings shortly after. As always, we’ll be covering the entire occasion as and when it begins, so stay tuned.