Fortnite X Star Wars Crossover Event Revealed With New Trailer

Fortnite developer Epic Games and entertainment giant Disney have teamed up once again to provide fans of the battle royale a new event.

This time around, though, it’s not Marvel’s Avengers that have taken a vacation to the mega-popular title, but Star Wars‘ villainous Galactic Empire. Indeed, following a spate of short-lived rumors hinting as such yesterday, players going about their business on Apollo Island made note of a strange object in the night’s sky as the clocks ticked past midnight. A blurry, triangular shape in the stars above it may be, but there’s no mistaking a Star Destroyer.

Spotting the space cruiser from the ground is a tall order, however, so your best chance of catching a first-hand glimpse is when riding the Battle Bus. Alternatively, you can check out the image depicting as such below, courtesy of prominent leaker HYPEX.

As for what this particular collaboration includes, well, not much, if we’re honest.

There’s a good chance that further developments will occur over the course of the next few days, but for now, the only real change besides the above sighting is a new addition to Fortnite‘s in-game store. From now until November 17th, fans can purchase a new Stormtrooper skin for their player avatar, meaning you have just two days to show your allegiance to the Emperor. Sadly, that small window of availability leads us to believe that little else is on the cards for this particular affair, but never say never.

If, for whatever reason, you’re unable to grab your Stormtrooper gear before the aforementioned end date, don’t despair just yet. Until November 30th, purchasing any edition of Respawn’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order will net you the outfit as a free bonus.

Speaking of which, the eagerly anticipated single-player adventure is out today for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Keep your eyes peeled for our review.