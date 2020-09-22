Fortnite And Rocket League Announce Crossover Event With Exclusive Rewards

Psyonix’s popular soccer game with a twist, Rocket League, is going free-to-play this week and the developer is celebrating with a neat new crossover event. Fortnite developer Epic Games has teamed up with the former to mark the occasion, with a raft of new cosmetic rewards for both games up for grabs starting September 26th. To participate, you will, of course, be required to play both titles and complete a series of challenges to score some wicked prizes.

Llama-Rama, as it’s so-called, is scheduled to go live this coming weekend immediately following Fortnite‘s Spotlight Series concert featuring DJ Slushii. By playing Rocket League on any platform where it’s available, you’ll then need to make your way through a series of progressively difficult tasks. Completion of each will unlock new customization options for both games, and you can continue reading below to find the full list of challenges.

CHALLENGE 1: LLAMAS, START YOUR ENGINES! Rocket League Challenge: Play an Online Match in Any Playlist Rocket League Reward: Llama Flyer Antenna Fortnite Reward: Rocket League Spray

CHALLENGE 2 – FLAGGED FOR VICTORY Rocket League Challenge: Win 1 Online Match in Casual with the Llama Antenna Rocket League Reward: Top Llama Topper Fortnite Reward: Holodata Drop Contrail

CHALLENGE 3 – TOP OF THE WORLD Rocket League Challenge: Get 5 goals, saves, or assists with the Llama Topper Rocket League Reward: Loot Llama Octane Decal Fortnite Reward: Rocket Groove Music Track

CHALLENGE 4 – AN EPIC ENDEAVOR Rocket League Challenge: Win 5 Online Matches in Any Playlist with the Llama Decal (Octane) Rocket League Reward: Llama Wheels Fortnite Reward: Rocket League Emoticon

CHALLENGE 5 – LLAMA LEGEND Rocket League Challenge: Get MVP in any Online Match with the Llama Wheels Rocket League Reward: Battle Bus + Battle Balloon Antenna, Battle Bus Wheels, and Battle Bus Engine Audio Fortnite Reward: Octane RL Backbling + style variant



As for how one goes about obtaining their rewards in both titles, an Event Page will go live alongside Llama-Rama where Rocket League items can be claimed after completing any given challenge. For those who are participating specifically for loot in the battle royale, logging in after ticking off each objective will award any outstanding cosmetics. Any completed but uncollected rewards will be automatically distributed when Llama-Rama concludes next month, on October 12th.

In other Fortnite-related news, the recently released Season 4: Nexus War introduced the most ambitious collaboration event with Marvel to date. See here for all the latest updates.