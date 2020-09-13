How To Open The Stark Industries Vault In Fortnite Season 4

In case you hadn’t heard, there’s a war currently going on in Fortnite.

Heroes and villains from all corners of the Marvel universe have started showing up in the battle royale as part of Thunder God Thor’s last-ditch attempt at thwarting Galactus’ plans. The world-eating cosmic entity has already charted a course to Apollo Island and intends to make it a tasty snack if the Asgardian Avenger and his newfound friends (that’s you, by the way) can’t work together in order to stop the impending destruction.

Since arriving, Iron Man, She-Hulk, Storm and numerous other characters have subsequently set up their own temporary accommodation in this strange new world, with this week’s mid-season update having added an all-new location in the form of Stark Industries. As the name suggests, this Point of Interest is filled to the brim with a wealth of powerful weaponry and tech, all of which can be yours for the taking.

The catch, of course, is that you first need to best Iron Man in battle.

We’ve already put together a guide to walk you through how best to approach that grossly one-sided match-up over here, but should you succeed, treasure awaits. Upon his defeat, Iron Man will drop a special key card. To use it, you’ll need to head outside the main complex building and make a quick scurry across the courtyard over to the helipad building. Head inside past the security cameras and you’ll be greeted by a massive, seemingly impenetrable vault.

Swiping the aforementioned key card on the nearby console will cause the door to swing ajar, granting you access to several chests. When opened, these crates will spew all sorts of epic and legendary-rarity loot all over the floor, including special Stark Industries weapons. These are currently some of the most powerful in the game and will drastically increase your odds of survival. The caveat to all of this, of course, is that other Fortnite players will undoubtedly be attempting to do the same, so have your wits about you at all times. Good luck!