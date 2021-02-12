New Fortnite Shop Update Adds Tron Skins And More

Fortnite players in the mood for a drastic wardrobe change in Season 5 might want to check out Epic Games’ latest addition to the battle royale.

Available for purchase now via the in-game store for 1,500 V-Bucks (approx. $15), the so-called “End of Line” collection is yet another collaborative effort and one that’s sure to raise a few eyebrows due to its relative obscurity. The original Tron and its 2010 sequel, Legacy, are hardly considered landmarks of cinema, after all, though the series has established for itself a large cult following due to its unique aesthetic, prop and costume design.

Light Cycles, in particular, have found their way into multiple video games over the years, including Grand Theft Auto Online, where they can be purchased for a hefty sum of cash. Sadly, Fortnite‘s tribute to the films doesn’t extend as far as adding a drivable version of the vehicle, though Epic has at least managed to adapt the design to fit gliders, and you can check out everything included in the bundle via the gallery below.

Cypher, Firewall, Proxy, Datapath, Packet, Bitstream, Commandline, Upload, Io, and Bandwidth can all be reoutfitted with the threads shown above, all of which feature removable helmets. And thrown in for good measure are the Identity Disc pickaxe and Back Bling items.

Denizens of The Grid are the latest in a long line of pop culture characters appearing in Fortnite Season 5, with DC’s The Flash having preceded the arrivals earlier this week as part of an online duos competition called the Flash Cup. While that tournament has since concluded, folks eager to get their hands on the superhero’s costume can still do so when it goes on sale tomorrow, February 13th. See here for more details.