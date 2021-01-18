Fortnite’s Predator Outfit Is Reportedly Releasing Tomorrow

Fortnite players will soon be able to get their hands on one of the current season’s most anticipated cosmetic items.

For those not up to date with everything going on in-game right now, Season 5 picks up directly where Nexus War left off. Despite suffering defeat and retreating back to his own reality, Galactus’ tampering with the mysterious Zero Point device has warranted the recruitment of hunters from across the universe to help prevent an island-wide catastrophe. The Mandalorian‘s Mando, God of War‘s Kratos and even The Walking Dead‘s Daryl and Michonne are just some of the characters from pop culture to have made the trip to Epic’s battle royale so far, and another, it would seem, has already been present for some time – not that you’d know it, mind you.

As discovered last week, a ship presumed to have carried the Predator to Apollo Island was discovered in the jungle regions. Upon interacting with the abandoned spacecraft and the surrounding terrain, explorers are rewarded for their efforts with a number of minor cosmetics, though there have yet to be any reports of the extraterrestrial’s outfit being obtained.

That could all be about to change tomorrow, though, according to prolific leaker Gavin F. King, who believes the lucrative wardrobe addition is scheduled to drop on January 19th.

The Predator outfit is releasing tomorrow. https://t.co/ifDP702WcQ — Gavin F. King (@GavinK1ng) January 18, 2021

Accurate or not, we couldn’t say, though it seems unlikely to us that Epic would break with its long-held tradition of Wednesday patch days just to deliver this loot early. In any case, fans won’t have to wait long in order to find out, and we’ll be sure to keep you abreast of any changes as and when they come.

In the meantime, you can check out our guide on how to locate the downed Predator ship in Fortnite by heading over here. Safe travels!