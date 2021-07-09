Free PlayStation Plus Game For August Revealed Early

Sony has decided to get ahead of the curb with next month’s PlayStation Plus announcement by revealing one of three free games several weeks early. For those not aware of the occasion, the platform holder held a surprise State of Play broadcast yesterday aimed at delivering progress updates for several upcoming games. While the primary focus was on demoing Arkane’s upcoming first-person shooter/stealth title, Deathloop, a sizable amount of screen time was dedicated to showcasing numerous indie projects.

One of these was Mantisco’s Hunter’s Arena: Legends, a 30-player, combat-based battle royale set in Ancient Asia. As described by the developer, players will take on the role of a hunter with expert swordplay and martial arts skills, using them to dispatch roaming demons and other competing hunters.

If taking on this inhospitable environment sounds like it would be infinitely more fun with a friend by your side, Mantisco has made sure to offer exactly that with a separate trios mode, allowing for jolly co-operation when tackling the invading demonic horde.

Hunter’s Arena: Legends will be free for all Plus members beginning in August though if you’re looking for something to play right now at the low, low cost of nothing, July’s selection should have plenty to offer. A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds are all available on the service now for the next 30 days.

As an added bonus, PlayStation Plus subscribers can also download Sega’s Virtua Fighter 5 for the second month running without having to pay full price. For everything you need to know about July’s selection, as well as how to get your hands on that bonus fourth title, see here.