While most of its contents had already leaked ahead of time, Sony has today confirmed the three (four, if you count a returning title from June) games that’ll be available for free to all PlayStation Plus subscribers throughout the month of July. As usual, the selection is split at a 2:1 ratio between PlayStation 4 and 5, though owners of the latter still have the choice of downloading both last-gen options on their device, should they so wish.

Headlining the promotion this time around is A Plague Tale: Innocence, Asobo Studio’s acclaimed survival horror adventure set during the Hundred Years’ War. Alone and seemingly orphaned in a country being torn apart from the inside by war and illness, Amicia de Rune is tasked with escorting her gravely sick brother Hugo to a doctor by the name of Laurentius while being pursued by the French Inquisition.

PlayStation Plus Free Games For July 2021 Announced 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

If a slow-burn narrative and medieval setting don’t cater to your tastes, though, perhaps the remaining two games on offer will. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and WWE 2K Battlegrounds round out the trio of freebies and likely need no introduction, either. The fourth installment in Treyarch’s Cold War shooter comes with all the bells and whistles you’d expect, including multiplayer, co-op zombies modes and Blackout, a precursor to Warzone. Last but certainly not least, Virtua Fighter 5, the latest entry in Sega’s long-running fighting game series, has its usual price tag waived for the second month in a row.

All the above will be available at no additional cost from July 6th, replacing PlayStation‘s June’s line-up in the process. That means you’ve got just under a week to download Star Wars: Squadrons and Operation: Tango before they return to their usual asking prices. See here for more details.