PlayStation Plus Free Games For June 2021 Revealed

PlayStation Plus subscribers will be making the trip to a galaxy far, far away this June among others. As leaked yesterday, Sony has chosen some corkers for its monthly giveaway for customers, with EA Motive’s terrific Star Wars: Squadrons undoubtedly being the headline attraction.

An action-oriented dogfighter that allows gamers to fight for either the Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire, you’ll be able to pilot some of the franchise’s most iconic spaceships, including, but certainly not limited to, the X-Wing and TIE Interceptor. Boasting several maps, a bespoke campaign and the opportunity to tinker with your favorite craft’s attributes via the use of an extensive mod system, this is one Star Wars experience you don’t want to miss out on, especially for the low price of absolutely nothing. Squadrons is downloadable on PlayStation 4 & 5 and supports PS VR.

The same availability extends to Sega’s Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, though those who pick up the fighting game on the latter console should note that this will be playable via backward compatibility and not native to the next-gen device.

Operation: Tango, on the other hand, is a PS5-only deal and tasks players with teaming up with another to save the world in a cooperative spy affair. As either the Hacker or Agent, you’ll need to overcome a series of asymmetrical challenges and complete missions with precise communication. So crucial is the element of vocal coordination, in fact, that developer Clever Plays’ adventure requires that both participants have a working microphone.

An eclectic mix of action and subterfuge, then, and as always, you’ll have exactly one month to grab any of June’s freebies. All three of the above will be available starting June 5th and replace May’s PlayStation Plus selection, which you can see over here. Enjoy!