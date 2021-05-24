PlayStation Plus Free Games For June Have Reportedly Leaked

With June quickly approaching, PlayStation Plus users will be eager to learn about what games will be made available for free as part of next month’s promotion. Indeed, Sony usually offers up an appealing selection of titles for PS Plus members and the past few rounds have all gone down well with consumers. But what will June bring us?

Well, the company hasn’t announced the official lineup just yet, but Spanish website Area Jugones, who accurately leaked May’s games, has now revealed what next month will bring us and it’s another strong handful of titles. First up, they claim we’re getting Star Wars: Squadrons, which is the undoubted highlight of the bunch.

Developer EA Motive’s first standalone video game release is a space combat title set in a galaxy far, far away that was received warmly by fans and critics alike upon its debut late last year. Offering up tons of customization options when it comes to cosmetics and mechanics, as well a a whole host maps and ships to choose from, Squadrons is certainly one of the better recent Star Wars games. But it’s not the only thing coming to PS Plus next month, according to Area Jugones.

The other two titles, says the outlet, are Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, which should please fighting game fans, and Operation: Tango, an espionage-themed cooperative adventure. If true, this trio represents a nice mix of genres and another strong offering from Sony for its PlayStation Plus members.

But tell us, does this leaked lineup for June appeal to you? And if so, which game will you be checking out first? Let us know by dropping a comment down below in the usual place.