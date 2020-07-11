Xbox One, PS4 And PC Offering 12 Free Games To Play This Weekend

With more and more states seeing a spike in coronavirus infections, a second wave of enforced quarantine and extensive social distancing seems more likely than ever before. Heck, for some places in the country, it’s already a reality. Should you find yourself missing the opportunity to go outside and meet up in public places a little more than usual though, don’t fret. In this day and age, you’re never completely cut off from the world thanks to modern technology.

While streaming services continue to pump out content left and right, the gaming industry is similarly producing some attractive offers. This weekend, for instance, various games on all the major platforms can be enjoyed free of charge, and here’s a quick overview.

On the PlayStation 4, PS Plus subscribers will be able to play the thrilling action-adventure game Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, the immersive online multiplayer basketball title NBA 2K20, and the intriguing narrative-based Erica.

On the Xbox One, Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can access a larger assortment of titles. Some of the games available for download include The Sims 4, in which players can create their own worlds, and the fantasy outing Citadel: Forged with Fire.

Should you not be in the mood for either of those games, though, Xbox is offering two other options, too. These include the action-adventure sandbox game Saints Row 2 and the racing title WRC FIA World Rally Championship.

Last but not least, PC players will also be able to enjoy some great stuff for free, like Sludge Life, The Escapists 2, Killing Floor 2, Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition and Tropico 6.

For the full list, courtesy of ComicBook.com, see below:

Xbox One (Requires Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) WRC 8 FIA World Rally Championship – Free to own from now until July 31st

Saints Row 2 – Free to own from now until July 15th

The Sims 4 – Free to play from now until July 12th

Citadel: Forged with Fire – Free to play from now until July 12th PlayStation 4 (Requires PlayStation Plus) Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – Free to keep from now until August 3rd

NBA 2K20 – Free to keep from now until August 3rd

Erica – Free to keep from now until August 3rd PC (No Subscriptions Required, Account Needed) Sludge Life – Free to keep from now until May 28, 2021, on Epic Games Store

The Escapists 2 – Free to own from now until July 16th on Epic Games Store

Killing Floor 2 – Free to own from now until July 16th on Epic Games Store

Lifeless Planet: Premier Edition – Free to own from now until July 16th on Epic Games Store

Tropico 6 – Free to play from now until July 13th on Steam

Tell us, though, will you be checking any of these Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or PC games out this weekend? Let us know by commenting below.