Xbox Offering 2 Free Games To Play This Weekend

Microsoft is adding two new free-to-play games as part of its Xbox Free Play Days event this weekend. These are the simulation title The Sims 4 and the online sandbox RPG Citadel: Forged with Fire.

Xbox Free Play Days are special events where Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can download and play a select amount of titles for free. Each month or so, the selection offered by Microsoft alters. Sometimes, the games put forth are new and hot on the market. At other times, they’re old classics that can now be rediscovered. Access to the event is available across the world, too. In other words, you’ll be able to claim and enjoy each month’s offers regardless of whichever continent you live in.

As Microsoft explains:

Free Play Days is here again with two epic games to play this weekend. Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play The Sims 4 and Citadel: Forged with Fire from Thursday, July 9 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, July 12 at 11:59 p.m. PDT.

Part of a long-running and incredibly lucrative video game franchise, The Sims 4 initially released in 2014. Developed by Maxis through The Sims Studio, this real-life simulation game allows you to create your own world. Over the years, the simulation genre has spawned several interesting titles, but to date, this still remains one of the better ones.

Meanwhile, developed by Blue Isle Studios in collaboration with Virtual Basement and released in 2017, Citadel: Forged with Fire is available on not just the Xbox One, but PlayStation 4 and PC as well. Combining elements like magic, building, exploration and crafting into a single game, Citadel enables you to venture into and change the course of a fictional world to an admirable degree. It received generally favorable reviews upon release as well, and if it sounds like it might be up your alley, we certainly suggest giving it a spin.

Tell us, though, which of these two Xbox Free Play Days games are you most excited to check out? Let us know in the comments section down below.