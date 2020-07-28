Free Xbox Games With Gold For August Revealed, And They’re Horrible

If you’re an Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus subscriber, you’ll surely know that both services offer some great value. Not only do you get access to their respective system’s online multiplayer and chat features, but you also get a few free games every month.

Of course, not every month is going to be a winner and both Microsoft and Sony have stumbled many times in the past. For instance, the latter made a major misstep back in May when they offered up two very niche titles, Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines. Thankfully, they later made up for it in June by giving away Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II.

Microsoft’s Games with Gold, meanwhile, has a more consistently poor selection. Indeed, the past few months have been pretty brutal and unfortunately, that trend doesn’t look to change with August’s offerings. See below for what’s coming down the pipeline:

Portal Knights ($19.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 31 on Xbox One

Override: Mech City Brawl ($29.99 ERP): Available August 16 to September 15 on Xbox One

MX Unleashed ($14.99 ERP): Available August 1 to 15 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Red Faction II ($14.99 ERP): Available August 16 to 31 on Xbox One & Xbox 360

Like we said, pretty underwhelming. Of course, there are those who would argue – and perhaps rightfully so – that you can’t really complain about free games, but it’s still not hard to feel a bit disappointed about the consistently poor selection of titles Microsoft offers its members.

That’s especially true when you look at Sony. As mentioned above, they’re not perfect, either, but they at least have a little more consistency than Microsoft and you can usually count on at least one quality game being offered each month.

But tell us, do August’s Games with Gold appeal to you? Or will you be skipping out on them? As always, feel free to drop a comment down below with your thoughts and keep those fingers crossed for a better offering in September.