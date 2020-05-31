June’s Free PlayStation Plus Games Will Break A Big 2020 Trend

For many gamers around the world, PlayStation Plus is one of their hobby’s best deals. For only $60 or less a year, players get access to the PlayStation 4’s chat and multiplayer features alongside two free games per month. Of course, the free games are chosen by Sony, so sometimes they’re not everyone’s cup of tea. Still, within a 12-month period, most gamers are sure to receive at least a handful of titles they’ll enjoy, making the service well worth the price of admission.

In the past, it’s been fairly common for Sony to give subscribers quite a few indie or low-budget titles, often complimenting them with one or two high-profile games every few months. However, following last month’s poorly-received offerings, Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines, Sony seems poised to make it up by giving away two very well-known AAA games in June, which is something we’ve rarely seen the company do. Especially in 2020.

Sony first got subscribers excited by announcing that Call of Duty: WWII would be June’s headlining title, even going so far as to begin the giveaway early for an unknown reason. But they surprised and excited fans everywhere when it was revealed that they’d be also handing out the wildly popular Star Wars Battlefront II. Both titles are part of extraordinarily beloved franchises and are sure to offer hundreds of hours worth of gameplay between their campaigns and extensive multiplayer suites.

Of course, if you’re interested in simulation-style games, you can still download Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines until June 2nd, which is also the same day that Star Wars Battlefront II will land on PlayStation Plus. And as mentioned previously, Call of Duty: WWII can be downloaded right away, so you’d might as well get your friends together for some classic multiplayer matches.