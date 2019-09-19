Terminator: Resistance FPS Game Announced For This November

Wow, lots of franchises are resisting lots of things lately, eh? Come this winter, humanity’s going to be resisting those darn T-800s again when Terminator: Resistance, a first-person shooter, drops for PS4, Xbox One and PC on December 3rd here in North America.

In the game, you play as a resistance solider named Jacob Rivers, an enlistee of the Pacific Division. Fighting in Los Angeles 31 years after Judgement Day, prepare to see the post-apocalypse of the Terminator franchise only briefly glimpsed in previous films (or all of Salvation, if you want to be a dick about it). Get ready to wield an entire arsenal of plasma weapons, level up your character, rise through the ranks of the Resistance and try to save other survivors, whose well-being will directly tie in to the ending you get.

Now, we should note that this is being published and developed by Reef Entertainment and Teyon, respectively, the companies behind that absolutely terrible on-rails Rambo game from a few years ago. Also, why are we only hearing about this a few months before launch?

Personally, I think the gameplay itself looks to be extraordinarily generic, hidden through frenetic editing. They tried really hard to make a bunch of Terminator titles around the time Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines came out and nearly all of them were panned. I guess it’s worth another shot, but this certainly sounds like a game right out of the early 2000s and nothing more than a cheapo cash-in on the newest attempt to revitalize the robotic franchise.

Am I making harsh, cynical predictions about a product with a sub-two-minute trailer? Quite possibly. But gosh dang it, I lived through the glut of movie tie-ins that plagued the PS2 era, so I’ve seen some things, alright? PTGD – Post Terrible Game Disorder. I don’t want to relive that again. Prove me wrong, Terminator: Resistance!