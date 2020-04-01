Full Details On Next Resident Evil Game Reportedly Coming This Month

Resident Evil fans are riding high on a sea of nostalgia right now thanks to Capcom’s recent fondness for delivering remakes, but that train will soon be pulling into the station. The release of Resident Evil 3 later this week will trigger a change of direction for the developer, which has stated numerous times as of late that it has no further plans to revisit any other classic entries in the beloved survival horror series.

The most logical assumption, then, is that the company’s internal focus will switch back to pushing the franchise forward with new mainline entries beginning with Resident Evil 8. While not officially confirmed, the sequel is heavily rumored to already be far along in development, with recent leaks even suggesting that it’ll be the biggest departure to date, to the extent that longtime fans will be turned away by what’s sounding increasingly like yet another soft reboot.

All unverified hearsay at this point, of course, though given that these latest developments come by way of reputable leaker AestheticGamer (AKA Dusk Golem), there’s certainly reason enough to believe their accuracy. Whatever shape or form the next installment takes, though, the whistleblower stands firm in their decision not to spill the beans completely due to their desire not to step on the toes of another.

Resident Evil 3 Concept Art Reveals Initial Designs For Jill And Nemesis 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Addressing the current situation over on Twitter, they said:

Let me clarify with that last tweet thread, the stuff I’m saying on 2021 RE I’m sticking to things I know 100% which are unchangeable at this point. I would be more openly blunt about it but I’m aware of someone sharing the full scoop in April, they’ve done a lot of investigation and cross-referenced with a lot of people, including myself. I’m not going to be the one breaking the story, whether I was here or not it’d get out there but I’ll expand some on it when the time comes.

In terms of a specific timeframe of when to expect the so-called “full scoop,” Dusk Golem doesn’t specify, though assuming everything up to this point is accurate, the next chapter in Resident Evil‘s ongoing narrative will be revealed by April 30th at the latest. As soon as we know more, so will you.

As for Resident Evil 3, the long-awaited remake is out April 3rd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. See here for our review.