Furious Gamers Cause Cyberbug 2077 To Trend On Twitter

Very few games have seen the amount of hype that Cyberpunk 2077 saw throughout its 8-year development cycle. Indeed, the wait to get our hands on the title and explore Night City for ourselves has been a long and often times unbearable one, but at last, it’s finally here. However, in a somewhat surprising turn of events, the reception to it hasn’t been all that great.

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077‘s launch has been a bit of a disaster. Not only have critics called out developer CD Projekt Red for transphobia due to their handling of trans representation, but the gameplay and technical aspects are also causing complaints, with users noting a myriad of bugs that range from strange and glitchy animations and clipping issues to broken quest chains, button inputs that don’t work and, of course, complete crashes. And that’s without even mentioning the poor performance and rough visuals on consoles.

Given CD Projekt Red’s superb track record, it’s certainly unexpected to see what’s happening now, and as more and more people take to the internet to vent their frustration, #Cyberbug2077 has begun trending on Twitter, with the below tweets offering up just a sample of what folks are saying:

These pop in's of lights and whole objects drives me nuts. The Game can be so good, IF it works. but this shit throws everything out of the window. And let's not talk about the bugs. Not a single mission without minor or major bugs. #Cyberpunk2077 #Cyberbug2077 pic.twitter.com/3ui6nY1d5o — Apophis (@ap0ph1z) December 13, 2020

so uh…. i've been stuck in the wndless death spiral loop for a while now #Cyberbug2077 #Cyberpunk2077bugs @CyberpunkGame pic.twitter.com/d9lZYRGIlN — Fenharæl (@allidraws) December 13, 2020

#Cyberbug2077 game is still great i was up playing till 8am and if it wasn't for a crash bug i would have prob carried on for a few more hours so the bug for me let me get some sleep lmao — Bored Alchemist (@BoredAlchemist_) December 13, 2020

5 hours in and can confirm this game is so mediocre. Ignoring the bugs and glitches, the Ai have gotta be the worst thing about it, on top of that the UI is irritating and disgusting. #Cyberbug2077 #Cyberpunk2077 — G.r.z (@The9th__) December 13, 2020

Cyberpunk 2077's main story is the so stale and poorly written, the dialogue is so so so so so draining and i feel like im locked into cinematics or conversations for 90% of the missions. #Cyberbug2077 — TeeTo (@TeeToGames) December 13, 2020

Cyberpunk dev team:

What should we do for lighting? – "use RTX and the best lighting engine we got!"

For character models? – "use cutting edge tech and realistic skin bump maps!"

For food models? – "Oh you can just borrow models from GTA San Andreas #Cyberbug2077 #Cyberpunk2077 pic.twitter.com/ivEp8ottV4 — Dren_Ban #FeekiFam (@Dren_Ban) December 13, 2020

Played hundreds of PC games and I can safely say Cyberpunk is the first to randomly tie up/down mouse movement to my volume controls #Cyberbug2077 pic.twitter.com/UkBiBQ6w9Z — Steven Also Available On PC (@StevenWallaby) December 13, 2020

And another bug … got stuck and cant get out … #Cyberbug2077 pic.twitter.com/yrupXABM7K — Gonçalo Barracosa (@uP_Shiro) December 13, 2020

@CyberpunkGame how the hell did overlapping dialogue (phonecalls being answered during dialogue sections and both sets of audio playing) make it though testing?? #Cyberbug2077 — Stephen Simmons (@PanicAcid) December 13, 2020

how do i get a refund for his hot mess? #Cyberbug2077 @PlayStation — ShootTheGlass (@LOB337) December 13, 2020

Of course, there are a lot more reactions where those came from and it seems that many people simply won’t accept how buggy and glitchy the game is right now. Which is fair enough, especially for a AAA title from a prestigious developer that launched with an incredible amount of hype surrounding it.

But tell us, how has your experience with Cyberpunk 2077 been so far? Have you been able to overlook all this, or are you hoping to get a refund for your purchase like others have already done? Let us know down below.