Furious Gamers Cause Cyberbug 2077 To Trend On Twitter

Very few games have seen the amount of hype that Cyberpunk 2077 saw throughout its 8-year development cycle. Indeed, the wait to get our hands on the title and explore Night City for ourselves has been a long and often times unbearable one, but at last, it’s finally here. However, in a somewhat surprising turn of events, the reception to it hasn’t been all that great.

Yes, Cyberpunk 2077‘s launch has been a bit of a disaster. Not only have critics called out developer CD Projekt Red for transphobia due to their handling of trans representation, but the gameplay and technical aspects are also causing complaints, with users noting a myriad of bugs that range from strange and glitchy animations and clipping issues to broken quest chains, button inputs that don’t work and, of course, complete crashes. And that’s without even mentioning the poor performance and rough visuals on consoles.

Given CD Projekt Red’s superb track record, it’s certainly unexpected to see what’s happening now, and as more and more people take to the internet to vent their frustration, #Cyberbug2077 has begun trending on Twitter, with the below tweets offering up just a sample of what folks are saying:

Of course, there are a lot more reactions where those came from and it seems that many people simply won’t accept how buggy and glitchy the game is right now. Which is fair enough, especially for a AAA title from a prestigious developer that launched with an incredible amount of hype surrounding it.

But tell us, how has your experience with Cyberpunk 2077 been so far? Have you been able to overlook all this, or are you hoping to get a refund for your purchase like others have already done? Let us know down below.

Source: GameRant

