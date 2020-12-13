Sony Now Offering Cyberpunk 2077 Refunds After Gamers Complain About Bugs

Eight years.

That’s how long we’ve spent patiently awaiting the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, and also how long CD Projekt RED has spent ensuring that their ambitious action-RPG would live up to expectations.

The developer, who most will know for bringing Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher books to life via several fantastic games, is no doubt aiming to replicate that success with their latest project. And while cybernetic implants, neon-lit night life, dangerous street crime and shady corporations all teased another epic adventure, it’d be fair to say that the reception to their new effort hasn’t been quite what they had hoped for.

Indeed, ever since launch there’ve been numerous complaints of bugs, glitches and the like that really should not be present in a AAA title and now, Sony is offering refunds for PS4 and PS5 users. Forbes reports that tons of people on Reddit are claiming that the company is giving them their money back, “even past the 2 hour play time for digital games.”

Apparently, not everyone’s been so lucky, but a number of folks have shared that after filing a claim online and speaking with a support rep, they managed to get a refund. Furthermore, one Redditor even said that Sony is going to be issuing a business complaint to CD Projekt Red. As of yet, however, the tech giant has yet to put out an official comment on the situation.

Still, enough people seem to have had luck getting their money back that it’s worth a try if you really feel that Cyberpunk 2077 can’t be played in its current state. And while some of the furor might be a bit overblown, likely due to the insane amount of hype that preceded the game’s release, no one can deny that CD Projekt Red could’ve used a little more time to polish things up before launch.