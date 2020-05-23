The Witcher 4 Could Feature A New Protagonist, Not Geralt

With CD Projekt Red hard at work on their sprawling sci-fi sandbox Cyberpunk 2077, it’s safe to say that a sequel to 2015’s The Witcher (the one with the Wild Hunt) is still a long way off. Given the unlikely success of Henry Cavill’s Netflix adaptation, however, it’s equally safe to say that the world will eventually get to see a fourth installment of this beloved series.

While the developers are currently not preoccupied with Geralt & co., one of them may have hinted at the direction that their franchise might take. Jakub Szamalek, one of the senior story designers, briefly mentioned that he regretted the team’s failure to further explore the character of Ciri. He then hinted that such a mistake may still be rectified in the future.

“I regret we didn’t get to explore Ciri’s past a bit more,” Szamalek said. “She’s such an amazingly rich and complex character. Due to obvious reasons – well, she’s pretty much gone for two-thirds of the game – she didn’t get quite as much screen time as we writers would have liked. But hey, maybe it’s something we’ll get to get back to in the future.”

Although this remark may just be a personal thought and not indicative of some elaborate development plan going on behind Red’s doors, it could very well find its way onto the drawing table once Szamalek and his colleagues finally revisit their high fantasy masterpiece. After all, as Geralt’s adoptive daughter, Ciri is sure to make as good a protagonist of the series as any.

That said, whether the team is actually ready to abandon the titular monster hunter – whose name, thanks to Henry Cavill’s performance, is tied up with the franchise more intimately than ever now – remains to be seen.

Tell us, though, what do you want to see happen in the next Witcher game? Let us know in the comments section below!