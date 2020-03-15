The Witcher Season 2 Continuing Production Despite Coronavirus Concerns

Netflix recently shut down production on all TV shows and cinematic features in the United States and Canada due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it seems that work on the second season of The Witcher will continue unabated.

The first season of the new live-action adaptation rose to universal prominence mere days after its debut in December, so it’d stand to reason that Netflix would want to pick up speed and work on developing their masterpiece. With the novel coronavirus sweeping through different regions in the world, though, many studios and companies have halted production or postponed the release date of their movies and shows. The streaming juggernaut also followed this lead in North America, but since The Witcher is based in the UK, a news outlet has reported that production is going ahead as previously planned.

According to Redanian Intelligence, which has proven to be a reliable source of Witcher information in the past, there have been no shifts in the schedule for the second season of the hit show. Although, as the virus is rapidly spreading in the UK and other countries in the EU, Netflix may have to soon forsake their plans of releasing the second season in 2021 and postpone things.

The report also claimed that filming continued this week at the Kaer Morhen set with Henry Cavill (Geralt), Freya Allan (Ciri), Kim Bodnia (Vesemir) and additional cast members, presumably the two other Witchers who live in the keep. In addition, Cavill was seen wearing his black-eye contacts. This could either mean that the White Wolf is going on a hunt or that he wishes to show Ciri how their Witcher potions work. Though considering the fact that Ciri can’t consume them without going through the Trial of Glasses, we’re willing to bet on the former.

As of now, production on the second season of The Witcher will reportedly continue next week, but let’s hope that Netflix decides to give the cast and crew a break before the pandemic reaches their doors.