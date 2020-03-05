The Witcher Season 2 Has Reportedly Cast Another Game Of Thrones Star

Production is picking up speed on the second season of The Witcher and as such, casting directors are looking to complete the list of talent that’ll bring the grim world of the Continent to life again.

Netflix’s new adaptation of The Witcher saga by Andrzej Sapkowski swiftly rose through the ranks and found its place as the most popular TV show in recent memory, an outcome the streaming juggernaut probably wanted in the first place through adapting a fantasy series that would become a worthy successor to HBO’s Game of Thrones. Now, it appears that the producers want to hire the stars of Westeros as well.

After officially announcing that Kristofer Hivju, who played Tormund in GoT, was joining the cast of The Witcher in the upcoming season, a new rumor circulating online suggests that Margaery Tyrell actress Natalie Dormer may be the next big talent to board the all-star cast. According to the Redanian Intelligence, a reliable source of Witcher info, Dormer has “apparently been mentioned and showed up on social media with crew from the show.”

Of course, these reports should always be taken with a grain of salt, but since The Tudors star isn’t the first GoT alum to switch her allegiance and join the vast Continent, the odds are we might see her in the Netflix series, even if it’s in the capacity of a guest star.

As for the other fresh faces, the streaming giant previously announced two new Witchers that are set to join the cast in the Kaer Morhen episodes. Mark Hamill was supposedly offered the role of Vesemir, meanwhile, but it ultimately went to Kim Bodnia. Hivju, on the other hand, will play Nivellen, a cursed man whom Geralt encounters in his travels.

While the second season has officially started production, it’ll still be a while before we see Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia again. But in the meantime, be sure to tell us which other Game of Thrones cast members you’d like to see in The Witcher in the comments section below.