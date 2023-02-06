Reviews for Hogwarts Legacy are rolling out ahead of its general release later this week, and against all odds, it has gotten a generally fine-to-great reception, despite a wave of controversies during its development.

Me pulling up to play Hogwarts Legacy to do what Voldemort couldn’t pic.twitter.com/AXMTXuNlis — Sin (@Sinxims) January 18, 2023

Several posts reflecting the sentiment above have been circulating on Twitter as of late, and are still continuing to burn up on the social media platform. The game will have little to no morality system in place, and as the unforgivable killing curse in the franchise can be freely used, one fan says characters will beg for the series’ historical evil by the time he has finished it.

My wizard in Hogwarts Legacy will be so evil they’ll be praying for Voldemort by the time I’m done — Matt Laine (@DaFiretruck) February 5, 2023

Of course, aside from people hoping to live out fantasies which would get them a visit from a school counselor, there is also the issue of the franchise’s creator. Several have called for a boycott of Hogwarts Legacy due to J.K. Rowling’s expressed views about gender, while others have said they will get the game to enrage liberal figures. Any argument always depends on how you look at things, but for one fan, they’ve had enough of all of the noise.

If you buy #HogwartsLegacy because you're excited to play it, you aren't transphobic. If you boycott the game, you're not a bad person.



If you call someone transphobic for buying the game, you're an asshole. If you say you're buying to "piss off the libs" you're an asshole too. — Alex Wentzell (@AlexWentzell) January 20, 2023

Hogwarts Legacy currently has an 89 percent positive score on Metacritic. As well, in what may be a rebuttal of Rowling, the game also includes characters from the LGBTQ+ community and allows for gender expression when you create your character. In addition, Rowling does not appear to be mentioned in the game’s credits, though, during development Avalanche Software did confirm they collaborated closely with members of the author’s team.